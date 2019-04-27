Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $75,000 4/8/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $75,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the second racing day following a jackpot hit for $42.893.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, kicked off by a well-stocked maiden special weight races for fillies and mares going 7 ½ furlongs on turf in Race 5. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher is represented by Bella Romanza, a debuting 3-year-old daughter of Bernardini that brought $350,900 and the 2022 OBS April sale, and Image of Love, a 3-year-old daughter off Into Mischief who finished third after setting the pace in her debut on the main track.

The featured seven-furlong optional claiming allowance on the main track follows in Race 6. Steven Dwoskin-trained Starship Renegade, who has finished first or second in five of his six lifetime starts, and George Weaver-trained Nitrous Channel, a stakes-placed son of Nyquist who drops from an off-the-board finish in the G2 Gulfstream Park Mile last time out, are prominent contenders in the seven-horse field of 3-year-olds and up.

Martin Drexler-trained Carrothers is scheduled to seek his third straight victory in Race 8, a mile-and-70-yard optional claiming allowance on Tapeta for older horses. Light Fury is scheduled to make his first start for trainer Rohan Crichton, who has had a 34-percent off-the-claim strike rate this year.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Notes: Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. saddled a couple of winners on Saturday’s program to somewhat temper his disappointment of 2022 Florida Derby (G1) winner White Abarrio scratching from that afternoon’s Carter (G1) at Aqueduct due to a fever, scoring with Gran Andrews ($3.80) in Race 6 and English Pointer ($12.60) in Race 8. Jockey Edgard Zayas doubled aboard Gran Andrews and Heals the Soul ($4) in Race 9.

Trainer Peter Walder came within six wins of the 1000-win milestone after sending out Gangly for a victory as the 4-5 favorite in the Race 10 feature.