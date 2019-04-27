Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $250,000 9/3/2022

Miguel Vasquez Notches 100th Win of Royal Palm Meet

Awesome Strong Gives Him No. 101 in Affirmed Stakes

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $250,000 on Sunday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

First-race post time is set for 12:25 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for the nine racing days following an Aug. 13 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Jockey Miguel Vasquez visited the Gulfstream Park winner’s circle for the 100th time during the Royal Palm Meet Saturday at Gulfstream Park after guiding Hard to Handle ($6.60) to victory in Race 7.

The 27-year-old native of Panama scored win No. 101 aboard Awesome Strong in the $200,000 Affirmed, the second leg of the FTBOA Florida Sires Stakes series, later in the day.

Vasquez. who has been a steady force at Gulfstream since arriving in the U.S. in 2014, currently leads the trainer’s standings for the spring/summer session by 30 victories.

Vasquez celebrated his 1000th career victory earlier in his breakout meet.