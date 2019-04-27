Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $175,000 8/27/2022

Gutierrez Well Represented in Proud Man, Miami Shores

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $175,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the $65,000 Proud Man and the $55,000 Miami Shores will be included in the sequence (Races 5-10) for the popular multi-race wager.

Trainer Fausto Gutierrez will be well-represented in both the Proud Man, a 5 ½-furlong stakes for 2-year-olds on Tapeta carded as Race 6, and the Miami Shores, a 1 1/16-mile overnight handicap for 3-year-olds and up carded as Race 9.

St. George Stable LLC’s Mounsieur Coco and Mariachi Crush are both second-out graduates on Gulfstream’s Tapeta course. Mounsieur Coco, a son of Bolt d’Oro who had a troubled trip while finishing fourth in his debut on dirt, ran five-furlongs on Tapeta in 57 1/5 seconds while graduating by 6 ½ lengths under Miguel Vasquez last time out.

Mariachi Crush took to the Tapeta surface in a big way while graduating July 24. The son of Cross Traffic, who finished off the board in his career debut over the main track at Keeneland in April, stalked the early pace in the 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight race before kicking in and drawing away by 3 ¾ lengths without the need of much encouragement from Edgard Zayas.

Palm Beach Racing Partnership’s Dangerous Ride, who registered a debut victory in May on Tapeta, returns to the all-weather surface after a very troubled trip on turf in Monmouth’s Tyro Stakes.

D Coldest, J R’s Pride and Cheerful Charlie, all coming off maiden victories, round out the Proud Man field.

St. George Stable LLC’s Chocolate Bar is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a very deep field of 11 assembled for the Miami Shores. The 5-year-old son of Cairo Prince, who was claimed out of a dominating victory in a $50,000 claiming race at Churchill Downs in June, won at first asking for Gutierrez July 24 at Gulfstream, drawing away by 2 ¼ lengths to win a mile optional claiming allowance under Edgar Perez.

Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Andie Biancone’s Sole Volante, who ran in the 2020 Belmont Stakes (G1) and Kentucky Derby (G1) after a victory in the Sam F. Davis (G3) and a second-place finish in the Tampa Bay Derby (G2), will try to regroup in the Miami Shores. The Patrick Biancone trainee is winless since defeating Jesus’ Team in an optional claiming allowance at Gulfstream

Multiple Stakes winners Girolamo’s Attack, Red Current, Noble Drama are also entered in the Miami Shores.

The Rainbow 6 has gone unsolved for six racing days following an Aug. 13 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.