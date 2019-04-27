Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $450,000 5/6/2023

Clement Doubles Up for Sunday’s Monroe Stakes

Swan Lake Scores Upset Victory in English Channel

Honor D Lady Rallies to Win Honey Ryder

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 will have a gross jackpot pool guaranteed at $450,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park after the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the 16th consecutive racing day following a jackpot hit.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring the $75,000 Monroe Stakes in Race 8.

Trainer Christophe Clement will be represented in the 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for fillies and mares by By All Means, an Irish-bred Group 2-placed 4-year-old scheduled to make her U.S. debut, and Parnac, who is slated to make her 2023 debut after winning one of five starts during her first campaign in the U.S. last year.

By All Means is the 2-1 morning-line favorite while Parnac is rated second at 4-1.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Swan Lake Scores Upset Victory in English Channel

Trainer Elizabeth Dobles and Imaginary Stable’s Swan Lake scored a front-running victory in Saturday’s $75,000 English Channel at Gulfstream Park, scoring a 9-1 upset victory over evens-money favorite Boppy O.

The son of Fort Loudon, who defeated eight other 3-year-olds while running a mile on turf in 1:34.79 under Edgar Perez, earned a $25,000 bonus offered to a Florida-bred winner by the FTBOA.

Swan Lake drew off to win by open lengths to register his first stakes victory.

Ticking, who entered the English Channel off a pair of dominating victories over Gulfstream’s main track, was never a factor while making his turf debut.

Final Furlong Farm and Madaket Stable’s Honor D Lady, graded stakes-placed in her 2022 finale at Woodbine, returned to action in style to win the $75,000 Honey Ryder Stakes earlier on Gulfstream’s Saturday program.

The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained daughter of Honor Code ($10) rated a few lengths off the pace before advancing on the turn into the homestretch and rallying in the stretch to score by 1 ¼ lengths in the mile stakes for 3-year-old fillies on turf. Ocean Club, the 8-5 favorite who pressed the pace set by Time Passage into the stretch, finished second a neck ahead of rallying Violet Gibson. Pacesetter Time Passage was fourth, another neck back.

Miguel Vasquez rode Honor D Lady.