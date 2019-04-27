Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $400,000 8/12/2023

Let Them Watch Favored for Sunday’s Susan’s Girl

Coco Coasts to Easy Victory in Saturday’s Wasted Tears

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool will be guaranteed at $400,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the 18th racing day following a mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring the $65,000 Sharp Susan, a six-furlong sprint for 2-year-old fillies in which a registered Florida-bred winner will receive a $25.000 FTBOA win-only bonus. Michael Maker-trained Let Them Watch, a daughter of Maximus Mischief, is one of six registered Florida-bred fillies in the field of seven.

The Susan’s Girl will serve as a prep for the $100,000 Desert Vixen, the first leg of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series Sept. 9, for five of the seven entrants, including Avellino, Florindia, Kitty’s Pretty, Epona’s Hope and She Has Class. Although a registered Florida-bred, Let Them Watch is not FSS eligible.

Let Them Watch is coming off a very impressive July 7 debut, in which she scored by 6 ¼ lengths. Hector Diaz Jr. has the return call on the daughter of Maximus Mischief.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Coco Coasts to Easy Win in Saturday’s Wasted Tears

Arindel’s Coco scored a dominating seven-length victory in Saturday’s $60,000 Wasted Tears under a heads-up ride by Emisael Jaramillo at Gulfstream Park.

The Wasted Tears, a 1 1/16-mile overnight handicap for older fillies and mares on Tapeta, directly preceded the featured $65,000 Proud Man, a six-furlong stakes for 2-year-olds, on Saturday’s program. Jaramillo guided Bentornato to victory in the Proud Man, a prep for the upcoming FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series.

Coco, who was sent to post at 8-5, entered the backstretch last in the field of seven as Swoonatra set a moderate pace, but Jaramillo quickly made the decision to put the daughter into the race. The 3-year-old daughter of Munnings responded with minimum encouragement from her jockey to surge into second place entering the far turn. When Swoonatra began to tire on the turn into the homestretch, Coco took over the lead and extended her margin of victory through the stretch run.

Coco ran 1 1/16 miles on the all-weather course in 1:44.18. Double Cosmo Girl closed to second, a length ahead of Midnight Bella.

Coco, who carried six pounds fewer than 119-pound highweight Midnight Bella, has demonstrated a fondness for the Tapeta course, winning three races in four tries with one runner-up finish.