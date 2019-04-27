Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $300,000 7/29/2023

Welcome Back Beats Winners in Sharp Debut in 2YO Feature

*Gulfstream Supports PDJF Day Across America *

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool will be guaranteed at $300,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the 12th racing day following a mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8. Jose D’Angelo-trained Bedtime Story is scheduled to make a return to Tapeta in the Race 7 feature. Listed as the 9-5 morning-line favorite, the 3-year-old daughter of Bee Jersey won three straight races on Tapeta to open her career before finishing sixth in the Melody of Colors on turf in her most recent race March 25. Edwin Gonzalez has the call on Bedtime Story, who is scheduled to meet six fillies and mares in the 5 ½-furlong dash on the all-weather surface.

Gonzalez and D’Angelo teamed up Saturday for a 25-1 upset victory by Welcome Back in the first first-level optional claiming allowance for 2-year-old fillies of the year in Race 3, contested at five-furlongs on Tapeta. Making her debut while facing winners, including 3-5 favorite stablemate Escape Room, Welcome Back dropped back from her rail post position before making a wide sweep into the stretch and launching a wide drive to win going away by 1 ¾ lengths. The daughter of Adios Charlie was bred and is owned by Soldi Stable LLC. Soldi Stable LLC and Ohana Racing LLC’s Escape Room had her head turned at the break and never recovered, finishing fourth.

PDJF Day Across America at Gulfstream Park

Gulfstream Park participated in Saturday’s PDJF Day Across America fundraiser, presenting a $5000 donation to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund in a winner’s circle ceremony attended by recently retired Hall of Fame Jockey Edgar Prado and several current members of the racetrack’s jockey colony.

The PDJF is a charity that provides financial assistance to 60 jockeys who sustained catastrophic on-track injuries.

Donations can be made at www.PDJF.org/donate.