Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $1.2 Million 2/25/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $1.2 million Sunday at Gulfstream Park

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the 19th racing day following a mandatory payout.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence begins with Race 5, a $50,000 claiming event at a mile on the turf. Michael Dubb’s Megacity, an 8-year-old gelding with seven turf wins, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite and enters off a victory last out against similar company at Gulfstream. Team Twenty Racing’s Max K.O. was fifth in the restricted Sunshine Turf last out in his second start off a layoff. The 7-year-old won over the turf at Kentucky Downs in September.

Race 6, a maiden special weight event at 1 1/16 miles, drew a field of eight 3-year-old fillies. Todd Pletcher sends out Just My Own, third in her debut at Tampa, and Shug McGaughey sends out Biloxi Blues, third Jan. 29 here at the same distance in her second start. Graham Motion puts blinkers on Affirmative Lady, second in the Demoiselle (G2) last year and third in Aqueduct’s Busanda in January.

After 4-year-olds and up go a mile and 70 yards on the Tapeta in Race 7 and fillies and mares go six furlongs on the main track in Race 8, a full field of fillies and mares go 7 ½ furlongs on the turf in Race 9. Distinctlypossible makes her first start finishing eighth in May in the Black-Eyed Susan (G2). Improvise makes her first start in the U.S. for trainer Mark Casse after winning in Europe. The sequence ends with a $12,500 claimer for 4-year-olds and up going five furlongs on the Tapeta.