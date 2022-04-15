Stronach 5 Returns $3,452 4/15/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – There were 31 winning tickets on Friday’s final Stronach 5 with each ticket worth $3,452.30.

The Stronach 5 featured races from Laurel Park, Gulfstream Park, Santa Anita Park and Golden Gate Fields along with a low 12 percent takeout.

The Stronach started with $4 winners in Laurel’s eighth race (Fly Me Home) and Gulfstream’s eighth’s race (Unsociable). Santa Anita’s third leg, the third leg of the sequence, produced a $16.40 winner in Norah’s Princess and Golden Gate’s third race, the fourth leg of the sequence, produced a $14.60 winner in Looking for Revenge.

The Stronach 5 concluded with Texas Tower ($6.60) winning Laurel’s 10th race.

The Stronach 5 is taking a pause as the Maryland Jockey Club and 1/ST retool and refresh Coast to Coast Pick 5 offerings. Stay tuned for more innovative wagering opportunities involving 1/ST Racetracks this Summer and Fall.

Leg A: Laurel Race 8: Fly Me Home $4

Fly Me Home $4 Leg B: Gulfstream Race 8: Unsociable $4

Unsociable $4 Leg C: Santa Anita Race 3: Norah’s Princess $16.40

Norah’s Princess $16.40 Leg D: Golden Gate Race 3: Looking for Revenge $14.60

Looking for Revenge $14.60 Leg E: Laurel Race 10: Texas Tower $6.60

The minimum wager on the multi-race, multi-track Stronach 5 is $1.

If a change in racing surface is made after the wagering closes, each selection on any ticket will be considered a winning selection. If a betting interest is scratched, that selection will be substituted with the favorite in the win pool when wagering closes.

The Maryland Jockey Club serves as host of the Stronach 5.