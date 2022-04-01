Stronach 5 Returns $2,729 4/1/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – There were 51 winning tickets in Friday’s Stronach 5 with each worth $2,729.90.

The Stronach 5 featured races from Laurel Park, Santa Anita Park, Gulfstream Park, and Golden Gate Fields along with a low 12-percent takeout.

The Stronach 5 kicked off with Rebel Victory just lasting over Uncle Jerome to win Laurel’s ninth race. Santa Anita’s third race played host to the second leg of the sequence, won by the 7-year-old Southern Horse for trainer John Sadler. Gulfstream’s ninth race served as the third leg, and Hall of Fame rider Javier Castellano won the two-turn Tapeta contest aboard Lamplighter Jack. It was back to Santa Anita for the fourth leg in the sequence and 4-5 favorite Mo Connelly getting up over a game Ardis. The Stronach 5 concluded with Starship Endeavor winning Golden Gate’s third race at odds of 4-5.

Leg A: Laurel Race 9: Rebel Victory $15

Rebel Victory $15 Leg B: Santa Anita Race 3: Southern Horse $6

Southern Horse $6 Leg C: Gulfstream Race 9: Lamplighter Jack $9.80

Lamplighter Jack $9.80 Leg D: Santa Anita Race 4: Mo Connelly $3.80

Mo Connelly $3.80 Leg E: Golden Gate Race 3: Starship Endeavor $5.80

Fans can watch and wager on the action at 1/ST.COM/BET as well as stream all the action in English and Spanish at LaurelPark.com, SantaAnita.com, GulfstreamPark.com, and GoldenGateFields.com.

The minimum wager on the multi-race, multi-track Stronach 5 is $1. If there are no tickets with five winners, the entire pool will be carried over to the next Friday.

If a change in racing surface is made after the wagering closes, each selection on any ticket will be considered a winning selection. If a betting interest is scratched, that selection will be substituted with the favorite in the win pool when wagering closes.

The Maryland Jockey Club serves as host of the Stronach 5.