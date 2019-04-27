Stronach 5 Returns Over 27.4k 2/18/2022

Four Winning Tickets

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Anchored by two longshot winners, Friday’s Stronach 5 had four winning tickets with each worth $27,477,70.

The Stronach 5 featured races from Laurel Park, Gulfstream Park, Golden Gate Fields and Santa Anita Park with a low 12-percent takeout.

The first three legs of the Stronach 5 produced winners returning under $10. But things changed dramatically. First, jockey Chantel Sutherland shook things up in Leg 4 when she piloted Drillomatic to victory in Gulfstream’s ninth race returning $39.40. The Stronach 5 concluded with Kyle Frey winning Santa Anita’s third race with the 30-1 shot Bender.

Leg A: Laurel Race 8: Rippolino $9.40 Leg B: Gulfstream Race 8: Absolute Grit $3.40 Leg C: Golden Gate Race 3: Circulodeganadoras $6.40 Leg D: Gulfstream Race 9: Drillomatic $39.40 Leg E: Santa Anita Race 3: Bender $67.60

The minimum wager on the multi-race, multi-track Stronach 5 is $1. If there are no tickets with five winners, the entire pool will be carried over to the next Friday.

If a change in racing surface is made after the wagering closes, each selection on any ticket will be considered a winning selection. If a betting interest is scratched, that selection will be substituted with the favorite in the win pool when wagering closes.