Stronach 5 Returns Over 11k to a Dozen Winners 2/11/2022

Low 12-Percent Takeout

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – There were 12 winning tickets in Friday’s Stronach 5, each worth $11,033.90.

The Stronach 5 featured a low 12-percent takeout and races from Gulfstream Park, Laurel Park, Santa Anita Park and Golden Gate Fields.

The popular wager started with an even-money shot in Alecka Star returning from a 4 ½-month layoff to win Gulfstream’s eighth race. That performance was followed by Mocephus and jockey Victor Carrasco winning Laurel’s ninth race at 3-1.

The Stronach 5 headed west for the third and fourth legs. Smuggler’s Run, 8-5 with Flavien Prat, won Santa Anita’s third race. The short prices ended with Golden Gate’s third race and the 14-1 shot Ball Lass winning for trainer Matthew Troy.

The Stronach 5 concluded back at Laurel with Race 10 and the 6-1 shot Pay the Kid driving past eight others down the stretch.

Leg A: Gulfstream Race 8: Alecka Star $4.20 Leg B: Laurel Race 9: Mocephus $8.20 Leg C: Santa Anita Race 3: Smuggler’s Run $5.20 Leg D: Golden Gate Race 3: Ball Lass $31.80 Leg E: Laurel Race 10: Pay the Kid $15.80 Fans can watch and wager on the action at 1/ST.COM/BET as well as stream all the action in English and Spanish at LaurelPark.com, SantaAnita.com, GulfstreamPark.com, and GoldenGateFields.com.

The minimum wager on the multi-race, multi-track Stronach 5 is $1. If there are no tickets with five winners, the entire pool will be carried over to the next Friday.

If a change in racing surface is made after the wagering closes, each selection on any ticket will be considered a winning selection. If a betting interest is scratched, that selection will be substituted with the favorite in the win pool when wagering closes.

The Maryland Jockey Club serves as host of the Stronach 5.