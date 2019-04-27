Stronach 5 - Four Tracks, Five Races, Competitive Fields, Less Than 60 Minutes 2/9/2022

Races Friday from Gulfstream, Laurel, Santa Anita & Golden Gate Low 12-Percent Takeout

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Stronach 5 returns Friday with five competitive races from four tracks in less than 60 minutes.

The popular wager, which continues to produce a strong return on investment, will begin at 4:11 ET and end approximately 49 minutes later and feature races from Gulfstream Park, Laurel Park, Santa Anita Park and Golden Gate Fields along with a low 12-percent takeout.

A look at Friday’s Stronach 5:

Leg A: Gulfstream Race 8, 4:11 ET

6 furlongs Allowance Optional Claimer, fillies and mares

It was 4 ½ months ago that Alecka Star won her debut by 14 ½ lengths. The 4-year-old returns for the first time since for trainer Michael Yates and draws the rail. The second and third-place finishers from Alecka Star’s debut won next time out. The speedy Domineer, a winner of five of 14 starts at Gulfstream, looks for her fourth win in her last five starts. Luis Saez rides. Kozy Dreams has finished second to Domineer in two of her last three starts. She’s placed in 10 of 12 starts (five wins) at the distance.

Leg B: Laurel Race 9, 4:27 ET

6 furlongs, Maiden Claiming ($40,000), 3-year-olds

Full of Mischief, a $140,000 2-year-old purchase, goes out first time after being claimed for $25,000 by Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon, who is 40-percent first off a claim. The gelded son of Into Mischief goes out first-time Lasix. Must be Love was game when finishing third in his debut Jan. 23 for Dale Capuano. Same can be said for Goldenize, who finished second over a sloppy track in his debut Jan. 20 for trainer Tim Keefe. Michael Trombetta sends out Mocephus, third against $25,000 claimers last out and a possible pacesetter here, and Whenigettoheaven, second against $25,000 claimers last out.

Leg C: Santa Anita Race 3, 4:37 ET

6 furlongs turf, Allowance Optional Claimer, 3-year-olds

Franklin One Star goes out for trainer Doug O’Neill in this event for Cal-breds after finishing fifth in the restricted Baffle Stakes. Smuggler’s Run comes out of the same race. The Richard Baltas-trained gelding finished a troubled sixth in the Baffle after being steadied and lacking room down the stretch. Who’s Candy was impressive breaking his maiden Jan. 1 against restricted company.

Leg D: Golden Gate Race 3, 4:53 ET

1 Mile, Maiden Claimer ($8,000), 3-year-olds

Lassie Cat and Savage Love drop from a $25,000 claimer Jan. 22 to this $8,000 level. Lassie Cat was third and Savage Love fourth after getting steadied. Rock N Roll Song goes out second time off the claim for trainer Quinn Howey. Ball Lass drops the blinkers and could be the speed.

Leg E: Laurel Race 10, 5 ET

About 1 1/16-mile, Claimer ($5,000), 4-year-olds and up

A wide-open $5,000 claimer. Only four of the 10 starters have won at the distance, and Cox’s Ledge (Jeremiah Englehart) and Shoulda Had It (Linda Albert) are the only two with multiple wins at the distance. Both drop slightly Voltamour goes second out off a slight layoff for Kieron Magee. Has hit the board in six of his last eight. Magee’s other starter, Paint Music for Me, is the only starter who won last out.

The minimum wager on the multi-race, multi-track Stronach 5 is $1. If there are no tickets with five winners, the entire pool will be carried over to the next Friday.

If a change in racing surface is made after the wagering closes, each selection on any ticket will be considered a winning selection. If a betting interest is scratched, that selection will be substituted with the favorite in the win pool when wagering closes.

The Maryland Jockey Club serves as host of the Stronach 5.