Statement from Gulfstream Park Regarding Confirmed EHV in Barn 21 1/22/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - “On January 21, Gulfstream Park identified a horse who was displaying signs of EHV. That horse was immediately transferred to Rood & Riddle Veterinary Hospital in Wellington and the affected barn, barn 21 was placed in immediate quarantine. Testing was expedited through the Frederick Diagnostic Laboratory in Maryland which confirmed a positive EHV.

Barn 21 remains in strict lockdown as per GSP protocols. One of the horses in quarantine was set to run in the Pegasus World Cup but was withdrawn prior to the post-position draw. We are awaiting further directive from the state veterinarian and will provide an update as soon as one is available.”