Sonny Leon Makes Triumphant Return to Gulfstream Park 7/16/2022

Sunday's Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $150,000 Miss Auramet ML Favorite for Sunday's Biscayne Park

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon made a triumphant return to Gulfstream Park Saturday, visiting the winner’s circle with the second of six mounts on his first day since moving his tack from the Ohio circuit.

Leon, who rode his first race and first winner in the U. S. at Gulfstream in 2015 after venturing from Venezuela, scored aboard She’s Classy ($6.40) in Race 4. The 32-year-old journeyman, who has been riding in Ohio for the past several years, gave Jose D’Angelo-trained She’s Classy a perfectly executed ground-saving trip in the five-furlong sprint on the Tapeta surface. He rated the daughter of Gone Astray a few lengths behind the pacesetter into the stretch before launching a winning drive along the rail.

“I feel great coming back to Florida and winning at Gulfstream Park,” Leon said. “I just waited for my moment. I know the Tapeta can be hard if you don’t have a finish. I waited for my moment and when I asked her, she answered very well.”

Leon was welcomed back to the winner’s circle with a hearty round of applause from the fans on the grandstand apron who were obviously well aware of the celebrity status he had earned at Churchill Downs May 7. Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot, rallied along the rail to win the Derby, following a masterful ground-saving trip under Leon.

“That was so exciting to win the Derby with my family there, especially my daughter,” said the father of 17-month-old Paula said.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool is guaranteed at $150,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The Rainbow 6 has gone unsolved for four racing days since a lucky bettor hit the jackpot for a $118,521 payoff Friday, July 8.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, including the $55,000 Biscayne Park in Race 9. Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Miss Auramet, a multiple-stakes winner on turf and dirt, is rated as the 7-5 morning-line favorite for the 5 ½-furlong overnight handicap for fillies and mares on Tapeta.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.