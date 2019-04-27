Simplification ‘Impressive’ in Gulfstream Workout 4/22/2022

Fountain of Youth Hero Breezes 5F for Kentucky Derby

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Tami Bobo’s Simplification prepared for a scheduled start in the May 7 Kentucky Derby (G1) Friday morning with an ‘impressive’ five-furlong workout at Gulfstream Park.

Video of Work: Click here to view

The Antonio Sano-trained colt completed the second of three scheduled five-furlong pre-Derby breezes at Gulfstream in 59.42 seconds before galloping out a mile in 1:37.52 under a near-motionless Junior Alvarado.

“I’m so happy. The work was impressive. He did it very handily, very easy,” Sano said. “Junior worked the horse. He told me, ‘Your horse wins the Derby.”

Simplification is coming off a third-place finish in the April 2 Curlin Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream after pressing the early pace between horses. The son of Not This Time returned to the Gulfstream Park worktab Friday, April 15 with a five-furlong breeze in 1:01.83 under Alvarado.

Jose Ortiz has the Kentucky Derby mount aboard the Sano trainee.

Simplification ranks ninth on the Kentucky Derby Leaderboard with 74 qualifying points, guaranteeing the Florida-bred colt a place in the 20-horse field. Prior to finishing third in the Florida Derby, Simplification won the mile Mucho Macho Man in front-running fashion and captured the Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth (G2) by 3 ½ lengths after closing from last to win going away.

“I’m so proud of my horse. I know the race is a strong race, but my horse is working very good,” Sano said. “I want to win the race for Gulfstream.”

Simplification is scheduled to breeze five-furlongs again next Friday before shipping to Churchill Downs.

“One more work next Friday and then he’ll go to Kentucky. When he’s in Kentucky he won’t work. He’ll only gallop,” Sano said.

C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable LLC’s White Abarrio, who captured the Florida Derby and ranks third with 112 qualifying points on the Kentucky Derby Leaderboard, is scheduled to breeze three furlongs at Gulfstream Sunday morning. The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained son of Race Day is slated to have his final pre-Derby workout at Gulfstream Sunday, May 1 before shipping to Kentucky.