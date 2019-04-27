Simplification ‘Excellent’ in Return to Gulfstream Worktab 4/15/2022

__HALLANDALE BEACH, FL __– Tami Bobo’s Simplification breezed an ‘easy’ five-furlongs Friday morning at Gulfstream Park in preparation for a scheduled start in the May 7 Kentucky Derby (G1).

The son of Not This Time was clocked in 1:01.83 for his first workout since finishing third in the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream April 2.

“He galloped out six furlongs in 1:15.3, the seven furlongs in 1:27 and the mile in 1:40,” trainer Antonio said. “Excellent.”

Junior Alvarado was aboard for the breeze, subbing for jockey Jose Ortiz.

“I’m so happy with my horse,” Sano said. “He went very easy and came back well.”

Simplification ranks ninth on the Kentucky Derby Leaderboard with 74 qualifying points, guaranteeing the Florida-bred colt a place in the 20-horse field. Prior to his third-place finish in the Florida Derby, in which he pressed the early pace while racing between horses, Simplification won the mile Mucho Macho Man in front-running fashion and captured the 1 1/16-mile Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth (G1) while closing from mid-pack to win going away.

Simplification is scheduled to work the next two Fridays at Gulfstream before shipping to Churchill Downs April 29.

C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable LLC’s White Abarrio, the Florida Derby winner who ranks third with 112 qualifying points on the Kentucky Derby Leaderboard, is scheduled to breeze three furlongs at Gulfstream Sunday morning. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has scheduled three breezes at Gulfstream before shipping the son of Race Day to Churchill Downs.