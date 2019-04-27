Simplification Breezes ‘Bullet’ for G2 Fountain of Youth 2/19/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Tami Bobo’s Simplification, a courageous runner-up in the Feb. 5 Holy Bull (G3), breezed five furlongs in 58.62 seconds Saturday morning at Gulfstream Park in preparation for a scheduled start in the $400,000 Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth (G2) March 5.

The Antonio Sano-trained colt was timed in 58.62 seconds, the fastest clocking of 42 workouts recorded at the distance Saturday.

“He worked very good with the exercise rider,” Sano said. “He galloped out in 1:12. He was very relaxed.”

Simplification, who captured the Jan. 1 Mucho Macho Man at Gulfstream by four lengths in front-running style, got away last in the Holy Bull after tossing his head in the gate. The son of Not This Time made steady progress while racing wide in the 1 1/16-mile Curlin Florida Derby (G1) prep to finish second behind dominating winner White Abarrio while holding off the late surge of favored Mo Donegal.

“He’s gone to the gate two times, last Wednesday and this Wednesday. The horse was very quiet. He has more experience. He’s a more seasoned horse,” said Sano, who saddled Gunnevera for a victory in the 2017 Fountain of Youth following a second-place finish in the Holy Bull.

Sano-trained Don’t Get Khozy, the ultra-consistent mare with nearly $400,000 in earnings, breezed five furlongs in 1:01.69 Saturday in preparation for a scheduled start in next Saturday’s $150,000 Royal Delta (G3) at Gulfstream.

Other notable 3-year-old workers: Kenny McPeek-trained Rattle N Roll (59.65, 5f) and Tiz the Bomb (47.65, 4f); and Dale Romans-trained Howling Time (46.65, 4f) and Giant Game (48.63, 4f).

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed for $1.25 million Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 14 racing days in a row following a mandatory payout on Jan. 30.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, kicked off by a very challenging 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds on turf in Race 6. The entry-level optional claiming allowance features eight well-bred, well-connected sophomores. Race 8, a five-furlong maiden special weight race for 3-year-old fillies on turf, may also be viewed as a ‘spread’ race by handicappers having difficulty separating the well-bred fillies.

Jonathan Thomas-trained Mouffy, a debut winner Jan. 8, is rated as the 3-1 morning-line favorite for Race 10, the featured six-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies. Ron Spatz-trained Hot Peppers, who has won her last two races against Florida-breds by open lengths, is rated second at 4-1.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Pretty Rachel captured her ninth victory in her last 10 starts with a gate-to-wire score in Saturday’s Race 2, a seven-furlong sprint for $8000 filly and mare claimers, at Gulfstream Park.

The 4-year-old daughter of Dominus, who was making her first start off the claim for owner/trainer Pedro Garcia, was claimed out of her 5 ¼-length victory, changing barns for the sixth time in her last 10 starts. Jose Gallegos and trainer Steve Klesaris won a 20-way shake for Pretty Rachel.

Jockey Marcos Meneses has been aboard Pretty Rachel for her nine victories but did not rider her in her only loss in her last 10 starts that came in the Claiming Crown Glass Slipper, in which she failed to assume her customary role of early pacesetter.

While Pretty Rachel ($3.20) was showing her heels to five other fillies and mares, champion Letruska was schooling in the paddock and walking ring during Race 2. The Fausto Gutierrez-trained 6-year-old mare, the reigning Eclipse Award-winning Older Dirt Female champion, is scheduled to make her 2022 debut in next Saturday’s $150, 000 Royal Delta (G3) at Gulfstream.

Paco Lopez rode Miles Ahead to victory in Saturday’s $150,000 Gulfstream Park Sprint on a four-win day Saturday. Lopez also scored aboard Daniel Sun ($4.20) in Race 1, Rocket Joe Copper ($6) in Race 10 and Malibu Time ($9.60) in Race 12.

Rohan Crichton saddled a pair of winners on Saturday’s card, Snackster ($4.20) in Race 4 and Paco’s Pico ($14.20) in Race 8. Miguel Vasquez, who guided Paco’s Pico to victory, also scored aboard Protonic Power ($13.60) in Race 3.

Trainer Christophe Clement sent out a pair of winners, Big Invasion ($4.20) in Race 6 and Hit the Woah ($3.60) in Race 9. Irad Ortiz Jr. rode both winners.