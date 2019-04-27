‘Showgirl’ to Train for Breeders’ Cup on Gulfstream Tapeta 9/21/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Undefeated Showgirl Lynne B will train over Gulfstream Park’s Tapeta surface in preparation for a planned next start in the Breeders’ Cup, trainer Bob Hess Jr. reports.

The 2-year-old daughter of Constitution launched her career with back-to-back victories over the all-weather surface at Gulfstream during the summer before going on to win a $250,000 allowance race on turf at Kentucky Downs.

Hess and Westlake Racing Stable LLC will aim Showgirl Lynne B toward the Nov. 4 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) or the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) at Keeneland.

“We’ll see how the fields look, but it may come down to what race we can get in,” Hess said. “She won’t race until then. She’s back at Gulfstream and she’ll train at Gulfstream. She’s run hard. She’s had three starts, so we’re going to give her a little time.”

The Kentucky-bred filly is scheduled to breeze Saturday over the all-weather surface that got her started on the right foot. Assistant trainer Daniel Flores will supervise the first workout since her victory at Kentucky Downs Sept. 8.

“Gulfstream’s Tapeta program helped get her ready for the Kentucky race,” Hess said. “The Tapeta program offers a lot of races to get a foundation into a young horse to get them ready to compete in big races.”

Showgirl Lynne B debuted with a length victory in a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight race July 22 before becoming a stakes winner in the Aug. 20 Sharp Susan, a 5 ½-furlong race for juvenile fillies.

“We broke her in Ocala and she liked the Tapeta there. Our thought was we’d get a race into her at Gulfstream and then maybe go for the ship-and-win at Del Mar,” Hess said. “She won so impressively, we started thinking about the stake she won [Sharp Susan]. Then, there was the allowance at Kentucky Downs for a lot of money.”

Showgirl Lynne B, a $40,000 purchase at the 2021 Keeneland September sale, was eligible for the Kentucky Downs allowance that was restricted to fillies that were sold or were RNA during that sale.

The Hess trainee has won all three of her starts in sprints after closely attending the pacesetter and kicking into gear in the stretch. Whether she draws into the Juvenile Fillies Turf or the Juvenile Fillies on dirt, she will be asked to stretch out around two turns for the first time.

“I’m not concerned about that from a genetic standpoint, being by Constitution out of a Tiznow mare,” Hess said. “She’s small to say the least, but she moves big. She has a great mind. She’s small but mighty with a nice pedigree. She has a big desire to be an athlete and a racehorse.”

Dirt, should the Juvenile Fillies be in her future, may be more of a question mark.

“I hate to fix what’s not broken, but she’s got such a powerful stride, I think she’ll run on anything,” Hess said.