Showgirl Lynne B Puts on a Show in Saturday’s Sharp Susan 8/20/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Westlake Racing Stable’s Showgirl Lynne B captured Saturday’s $65,000 Sharp Susan, providing jockey David Lopez with his first stakes victory at Gulfstream Park.

Lopez, who relocated from Golden Gate Fields in the spring, provided the daughter of Constitution with a heads-up ride that led to a length triumph in the 5 ½-furlong stakes for juvenile fillies on Tapeta.

“I’m trying to break in here, so this is a big win for me,” said the 32-year-old son of C. C. (Chuck) Lopez and grandson of Carlos Lopez.

Showgirl Lynne B, who was coming off a sharp debut victory over Gulfstream’s new all-weather surface, was rated behind pacesetter Le Boiana along the backstretch and far turn. Midway on the turn, Lopez sent the Bob Hess Jr.-trained filly through an opening along the rail, and the 3-2 second choice accelerated quickly to open a clear lead at the top of the stretch. Showgirl Lynne B drifted to the outside through the stretch run but held off a resurgent Le Boiana to remain undefeated in two career starts.

“She did it all by herself. I was just a passenger. She broke and set herself, and on the turn, I asked her and shot through that hole. She did it all by herself,” Lopez said. “As soon as she got the lead, she was like, ‘Now, what?’ But once that other horse came back up inside her, she said, ‘Ok, we gotta go.’”

Showgirl Lynne B ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:05.70. Le Boiana finished second, 2 ¾ lengths ahead of Jellybean, the 6-5 favorite.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $125,000 for Sunday’s program at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for three racing days since the Aug. 13 mandatory payout.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, headlined by a first-level optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up. Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Petulante, who turned in a dazzling 9 ¼-length debut victory last time out, returns in the seven-furlong feature. Edgar Perez has the return mount aboard the daughter of Arrogate.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.