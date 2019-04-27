Showgirl Lynne B Breezes for Planned Breeders’ Cup Start 10/12/2022

Undefeated 2YO Filly Works 5F on Gulfstream’s Tapeta

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Westlake Racing Stable LLC’s Showgirl Lynne B is on track for a planned start in the upcoming Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland following a five-furlong breeze over Gulfstream Park’s Tapeta surface Wednesday morning.

The workout was the third five-furlong breeze over the all-weather surface since the undefeated 2-year-old daughter of Constitution’s allowance victory on turf at Kentucky Downs Sept. 8.

“It was a nice solid work. I liked the finish and I thought the gallop-out was an improvement over last week,” trainer Bob Hess Jr. said. “She’ll have two more breezes and then head up to Lexington on Thursday the 27th.”

While Showgirl Lynne B’s connections consider her to be Breeders’ Cup worthy, they aren’t quite so sure which of the Nov. 4 races for juvenile fillies she will draw into – the Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) or the Juvenile Fillies (G1).

“I’m pretty confident we’ll get into the dirt race. I’m not sure about the turf race – that normally overfills,” Hess said. “We’d prefer the turf race and we hope it works out that way.”

Showgirl Lynne B has yet to run on dirt.

“I think she’ll handle anything. She’s just that kind of horse,” Hess said.

In the absence of turf during the reconstruction of the grass course during the spring and summer months at Gulfstream, Showgirl Lynne B debuted July 22 on the Tapeta course, pressing the early pace before drawing clear by a length at 5 ½-furlongs. She made her stakes debut in the Aug. 20 Sharp Susan at 5 ½ furlongs on the all-weather surface, receiving a ground-saving trip under David Lopez before opening a lead in the stretch and holding on to win by a length.

Showgirl Lynne B demonstrated versatility in a subsequent Kentucky Downs turf start at 6 ½ furlongs, winning a $250,000 allowance for Keeneland September Sale entrants in which she tracked the pace before taking over the lead in the stretch under Florent Geroux and holding on to win by a neck.

The Hess trainee returned to Gulfstream to prep for the Breeders’ Cup over the Tapeta surface.

“We work most of our 2-year-olds on Tapeta because we think it’s good in preventing shin issues,” Hess said. “Since she’s won over it, we’ve been trying to work her over it as well.”