HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup program at Gulfstream Park will offer countless wagering opportunities on a 13-race program that will feature nine stakes (seven graded), including the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) presented by Baccarat, the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) presented by Qatar Racing, and the $500,000 TAA Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G3) presented by Pepsi.

The Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (Race 11), Pegasus Turf (Race 12) and Pegasus (Race 13) will anchor the six-race sequence for the 20-cent Rainbow 6, which will span Races 8-13. The Big Three will also be featured in the Late Pick 5, Late Pick 4, and the Late Pick 3.

There will be a $750,000 guaranteed pool for the Late Pick 5, which will span Races 9-13. The Late Pick 4, spanning Races 10-13, will also have a guaranteed pool of $750,000. The Late Pick 3 pool will be guaranteed at $350,000 for Races 11-13.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $1 million Saturday.

Heading into Saturday’s program, the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 16 racing days in a row following a single-ticket jackpot hit for $533,783.63 Jan. 5.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will feature six graded stakes, kicked off by the $200,000 Inside Information (G2), a seven-furlong sprint for older fillies and mares for which Juddmonte’s Obligatory is rated as the 7-5 morning-line favorite. The Bill Mott-trained daughter of Curlin, a Grade 1 winner who closed from last to fifth in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1), likely will prove to be a popular choice for ‘single’ players.

The $200,000 William L. McKnight (G3), a 1 ½-mile turf stakes for older horses carded as Race 9, drew a full field of 12 including multiple Grade 1 stakes-winning Channel Maker. The Mott-trained 9-year-old gelding is top rated at 3-1 in a field that also includes 2022 McKnight champion Abaan and runner-up Temple.

The $150,000 Fred W. Hooper (G3), a mile stakes for older horses carded as Race 10, has shaped up to be a highly competitive event in which Chad Brown-trained Miles D is rated as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in his comeback from an 11-month layoff. Miles D, a 5-year-old son of Curlin who was third in the 2021 Travers (G1), will take on Endorsed, who finished fourth in last year’s Pegasus World Cup, and 10 other veteran campaigners.

Brown-trained Shantisara, who captured the Queen Elizabeth II (G1) at Keeneland in October, is favored at 8-5 in the morning line for the Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for older fillies and mares in Race 11. Al Stall Jr.-trained Dalika, a Grade 1 stakes winner coming off a front-running victory in the Cardinal (G3) at Churchill, is rated second at 5-2.

Paolo Lobo-trained Ivar, a Grade 1 stakes winner who is Grade 1 stakes-placed this year, is the early 5-2 favorite in a full field for the Pegasus World Cup Turf. Christophe Clement-trained City Man, who stepped out of New York-bred company to win the Fort Lauderdale (G2) at Gulfstream last time out, and Graham Motion-trained Speaking Scout, who will face older rivals for the first time after winning the Hollywood Derby (G1) at Del Mar last time out; are among the notable entries.

Brad Cox-trained Cyberknife will seek to close out his racing career with a victory in the Pegasus World Cup in Race 13. The Brad Cox-trained son of 2018 Pegasus World Cup winner Gun Runner won the Haskell (G1) and the Arkansas Derby (G1). Defunded, the winner of the Awesome Again (G1) at Santa Anita, is trainer Bob Baffert’s hope for a third Pegasus score. The Championship Meet’s leading trainer will have three entrants, Curlin Florida Derby (G1) champion White Abarrio, Harlan’s Holiday (G3) and West Virginia Derby (G3) Skippylongstocking and Chilean Group 1 winner O’Connor.

Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Set for Sunday’s Program

A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 Jackpot pool has been scheduled for Sunday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

On mandatory payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot stood at $601,850.56 following Friday’s card, when tickets with all six winners each returned $3,082.88. Should the popular multi-race wager go unsolved through Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup program, the pool could be expected to grow into the millions Sunday.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr., honored Thursday night at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla. with his fourth career Eclipse Award as North America’s champion jockey for 2022, registered a hat trick Friday aboard Late Call ($5.20) in Race 2, Easy as A.B.C. ($8.60) in Race 6 and Mosler’s Image ($7.40) in Race 9.