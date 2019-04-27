Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $800,000 6/10/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $800,000 for Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 23 consecutive racing days since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held on Sunday, when the total pool is expected to approach $3 million, should the multi-race wager continue to go unsolved through Saturday.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. in the Silks simulcast facility for Saturday’s Belmont Stakes watch party. Several Gulfstream alumni will be in action on the Belmont Park program that gets under way at 11:20, including Skippylongstocking in the Belmont Stakes (G1), Fearless in the Brooklyn (G2), Letruska in the Ogden Phipps (G1), and Speaker’s Corner in the Metropolitan (G1).

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 9-14 on a 14-race program with an 11:45 a.m. first-race post time. The sequence will feature the $75,000 Martha Washington in Race 10 and the $75,000 Not Surprising in Race 12.

The Martha Washington, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for 3-year-old fillies, drew a well-matched field of eight, headed by Fausto Gutierrez-trained Omixochitl, the 3-1 morning-line favorite. The versatile daughter of More Than Ready is coming off an allowance victory and, most recently, a close runner-up effort in the Honey Ryder Stakes.

Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Treasure King has been installed as the 3-1 morning-line favorite for the Not Surprising, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds. Formerly trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, the son of Treasure Beach broke his maiden at Gulfstream in his Feb. 25 debut on Tapeta before winning the Sophomore Turf for Florida-breds at Tampa Bay Downs. Treasure King returns to Gulfstream after finishing a troubled seventh in a Belmont Park allowance.

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. However, on mandatory-payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

Jockey Kevin Krigger notched the first stakes victory of his ongoing comeback, guiding Running Memories to an authoritative 3 ¾-length victory in Friday’s $60,000 Bay Harbor Islands at Gulfstream Park.

Away from the races for more than two years, Krigger made a triumphant return to action for Gulfstream’s Royal Palm Meet by winning on his first mount, Thenorthremembers, April 21. The 38-year-old journeyman, who had been living in his St. Croix, Virgin Islands homeland since winning on his last mount at Golden Gate Fields on March 29, 2020, took his comeback to a new level Friday with his winning ride aboard the Joe Orseno-trained 4-year-old filly.

“I am thanking God right now. You know I’ve been through a lot,” Krigger said. “This has been one helluva 2022, and for me to be in this position right now, I can’t thank God enough.”

Miss Auramet, the 8-5 favorite, uncharacteristically broke slowly from the gate, and raced in fifth along the backstretch and far turn as Fulminate, Palomita and Headline Hunter waged a three-wide battle for the lead. Following fractions of 21.29 and 44.17 (seconds) for the first half mile of the five-furlong overnight handicap for fillies that was transferred from turf to Tapeta, Krigger sent Running Memories around the tiring pacemakers and drew away to a 3 ¾-length score.

“When Miss Auramet didn’t break and the other three horses inside of me showed speed, it set it up perfect for me. She just sat there and relaxed, and when I asked her to go, she kicked in,” Krigger said.

Miss Auramet recovered from her slow start to finish second, 1 ¾ lengths ahead of Headline Hunter.

Running Memories ($9.80), who defeated Miss Auramet in a May 6 overnight handicap on turf, five furlongs in a swift 56.01 seconds on the all-weather surface.

Krigger, who has ridden 1048 winners in the U.S., enjoyed a career highlight while riding Goldencents to victory in the 2013 Santa Anita Derby (G1) for trainer Doug O’Neill, earning his first mount in the Kentucky Derby (G1). Goldencents faded to 17th after being forwardly placed in the Derby.