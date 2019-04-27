Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $700,000 2/17/2023

Kathleen O. Favored in Gulfstream Return in Royal Delta

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $700,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park., where Kathleen O. is scheduled to make her 2023 debut in the $150,000 Royal Delta (G3).

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the 13th racing day following a mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 7-12, highlighted by the Royal Delta (G3). Kathleen O., who captured the Cash Run, Davona Dale (G2) and Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) in succession last season, is rated as the 7-5 morning-line favorite in the 1 1/16-mile stakes for older fillies and mares. The Shug McGaughey-trained daughter of Upstart will be challenged by Todd Pletcher-trained Classy Edition, the runner-up in last season’s Davona Dale who is coming off a sharp optional claiming allowance win at Gulfstream; and John Terranova-trained Midnight Stroll, the 2022 Delaware Oaks (G3) winner who will make her seasonal debut Saturday.

In Race 8, a 1 1/8-mile maiden special weight on turf brings together a deep field of 12 of 3-year-olds for a purse of $84,000. Jack Sisterson-trained Baby Billy, who had three solid in-the-money finishes before finishing sixth in the Mucho Macho Man on dirt, is scheduled to make his turf debut while facing several promising and well-bred rivals.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr. rode three winners on Friday’s card, scoring back-to-back aboard Jack the Cat ($6) in Race 4 and Dem a Wonder ($5.40) in Race 5 before winning aboard Selfmade in Race 8.

Jose Ortiz won back-to-back races aboard Cosmic Speculation ($30.20) in Race 2 and Mabee Luckynwild ($5.40) in Race 3.