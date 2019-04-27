Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $350,000 12/30/2022

Harlan’s Holiday (G3), Fort Lauderdale Highlight Sequence

__HALLANDALE BEACH, FL __– The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $350,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager will offer a six-race sequence with four graded stakes.

The $150,000 Harlan’s Holiday (G3) and the $200,000 Fort Lauderdale (G2) will co-headline an 11-race New Year’s Eve program, while serving as preps for the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream Jan. 28.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, kicked off by the $125,000 Rampart, a mile stakes for fillies and mares in which Joe Catanese III-trained Maryquitecontrary will seek her fourth-straight victory. Four graded stakes will follow in Races 7-10.

The $125,000 Suwannee River (G3), a mile turf stakes for fillies and mares carded as Race 7, drew a field of nine, including Brian Walsh-trained Bay Storm, the 3-1 morning-line favorite who was nosed out last time out in the Lady’s Sprint (G3) at Kentucky Downs, and Shug McGaughey-trained Stolen Holiday, who captured the Eatontown (G3) at Monmouth two starts back.

In Race 8, the $125,000 Mr. Prospector (G3), a seven-furlong sprint for 4-year-olds and up, Mark Casse-trained Pappacap will make his return to Gulfstream Park, where he broke his maiden at May 14, 2021 at Gulfstream at first asking before winning the Best Pal (G2) at Del Mar in his next start.

Todd Pletcher-trained Colonel Liam will headline the Fort Lauderdale, a 1 1/8-mile turf feature for 4-year-olds and up carded as Race 9, to prep for an attempt to capture the Pegasus World Cup Turf three years in a row.

Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained O’Connor, a Group 1 winner in Chile before making an impressive U.S. debut, and Skippylongstocking, who finished third in the Belmont Stakes (G1) will seek to qualify for the Pegasus World Cup in the Harlan’s Holiday, a 1 1/16-mile stakes for 4-year-olds and up in Race 10.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will be wrapped up in Race 11 by an $86,000 optional claiming allowance at 1 1/16 miles on turf for fillies and mares.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for seven racing days following a jackpot hit Dec. 18 for a $137,119 payoff.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.