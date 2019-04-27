Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $300,000 7/29/2022

HALLANDALE, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $300,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for nine racing days since a lucky bettor hit the jackpot for a $118,521 payoff Friday, July 8.

The $75,000 Bear’s Den, a 1 1/16-mile stakes for 3-year-olds on Tapeta, will headline Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence (Races 6-11) in Race 10.

Armando De La Cerda-trained California Frolic is slated to see his third-straight stakes victory in the Bear’s Den. The son of California Chrome most recently captured the English Channel on turf and the Not Surprising on Tapeta by narrow margins following late rallies. Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Venezuelan Triumph will make his stakes debut in search of his fifth victory in his last seven starts on Tapeta and turf.

A well-stocked field of 10 fillies and mares has been assembled for Race 8, a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight race over the main track. Joseph-trained Three Witches, a $350,000 yearling purchase at the 2020 Keeneland September sale, is scheduled to make her debut. The 3-year-old daughter of Into Mischief is a half-sister to multiple graded-stakes winner Kid Cruz.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Six Pix handicapping contest, linking the final three races at Gulfstream and the last three races at Saratoga, will be held for a second straight Saturday for XB Rewards members, who will compete for a $2500 prize pool.

Half-Brother to Letruska Debuts Saturday at Gulfstream

St. George Stable LLC’s Prudencio, a half-brother to champion Letruska, is scheduled to debut in Saturday’s Race 3, a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight race for 2-year-olds, at Gulfstream Park.

Prudencio, a son of Arrogate, has been working forwardly at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County, for trainer Fausto Gutierrez, who also conditions Letruska, the 2021 champion older female who is being prepared for the Aug. 27 Personal Ensign (G1) at Saratoga.

Prudencio will face seven rivals, including Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained X Y Point, a half-brother to 2017 Rebel (G2) winner Malagacy, Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Caddy Man, a first-time starter by Bolt d’Oro, and Antonio Sano-trained Companuevo, a son of Arrogate who rallied from far back to finish second in his July 2 debut.

Edgar Perez has been named to ride Letruska’s little brother.

Gutierrez, who has had a highly productive Royal Palm Meet, has recently saddled a pair of promising 2-year-old winners Mariachi Crush and Pachuca, a half-brother to Omixochitl, who captured the Miss Gracie Stakes at Gulfstream Saturday.