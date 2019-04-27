Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000 7/23/2022

Omixochitl Favored in Saturday’s Miss Gracie Stakes

Friday’s Late Pick 5 Yields $7060 Payoffs Morrison Scores a Hat Trick

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for six racing days since a lucky bettor hit the jackpot for a $118,521 payoff Friday, July 8.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, headlined by the $75,000 Miss Gracie in Race 10. The 1 1/16-mile stakes on Tapeta attracted a field of nine 3-year-old fillies, including Fausto Gutierrez-trained Omixochitl, who finished second in the Honey Ryder on turf two starts back and who broke her maiden on Tapeta, is rated as the 5-2 favorite. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Miss You Ella, who finished an unlucky fourth in the Martha Washington on turf last time out, is rated second at 7-2.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Saturday’s program also features a well-stocked six-furlong maiden special weight test for Florida-bred 2-year-olds in Race 5, in which Ticking, who brought a winning bid of $675,000 at the OBS April 2-year-olds-in-training sale, is scheduled to make his debut. Trained by Eddie Plesa Jr., the son of Bolt d’Oro is a half-brother to Harper’s First Ride, a Grade 3-stakes winner with nearly $700,000 in earnings. He is also a half-brother to 3-year-old Klugman, whom Plesa has saddled for two victories in five career starts and a third-place finish in the Not Surprising Stakes last time out.

Ralph Nicks-trained Belts ‘n Brooks, a full or half-brother to multiple-stakes winners Garter and Tie, Shivaree and Twotwentyfive A, is also set to debut Saturday.

Jorge Delgado-trained Scandalissimo, a son of Girvin and 2013 Florida Sire Stakes champion Scandalous Act, will make his second start after finishing fourth in his debut. Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse is represented by two entrants – National Unity, a debuting son of Awesome Slew, and Super Computing, a son of Cloud Computing who is coming off a troubled debut run.

Friday’s Late Pick 5 Yields $7060 Payoffs

Friday’s Late Pick 5 started with a $94,227 carryover, which generated a $645,877 handle on the multi-race wager that spanned the final five races on the nine-race Happy Hour program.

Following Thrilling Baby’s 30-1 upset in Race 5, the Late Pick 5 went on to yield $7060.65 payoffs.

Petulante, a 3-year-old son of Arrogate, made an impressive debut for trainer Victor Barboza Jr. and Lugamo Racing Stable LLC in Race 6. Sent to post as the 2-1 second betting choice in the 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight race, Petulante broke slowing from his rail post position before jetting to the lead and drawing away to score by 9 ¼ lengths.

Petulante ran 6 ½-furlongs in 1:15.93 under Edgar Perez.

__Morrison Scores a Hat Trick __

Apprentice jockey Ailsa Morrison rode three winners on Friday’s card. Morrison won aboard Drinks On Me ($5.40) in the second, Royal Mahogany ($7) in the fourth, and Centsational Grace ($7.60) in the ninth race. Morrison won her first race at Gulfstream in March after switching her tack from Aqueduct. She began her career in Canada in 2019 before taking a year off. Morrison has won with four of her last nine mounts.