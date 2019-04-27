Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $1.6 Million 3/3/2023

Nine Stakes, Eight Graded, on Fountain of Youth (G2) Program

Guarantees of $500,000 in Late Pick 5, $250,000 in Late Pick 4

Sunday’s Mandatory Rainbow 6 Pool Expected to Reach $6 Million

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot will be guaranteed at $1.6 million Saturday at Gulfstream Park for its blockbuster 14-race Fountain of Youth (G2) program featuring nine stakes, eight graded, worth $1.85 million in purses.

Post time is 11 a.m. The Silks simulcast center will open its doors at 10 a.m.

The Rainbow 6 has gone unsolved for 23 consecutive racing programs following a mandatory payout of $6,086.16 Jan. 29. During the Championship meet, the popular multi-race wager was also solved for a life-changing $533,783.63 payout Jan. 5.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 begins in Race 9, the $200,000 Herecomesthebride (G3) for 3-year-old fillies going one mile on the grass, and continues with the $200,000 WinStar Gulfstream Park Mile (G2) for 4-year-olds and up in Race 10, $150,000 Honey Fox (G3) for fillies and mares 4 and older in Race 11, $200,000 Davona Dale (G2) presented by FanDuelTV for 3-year-old fillies in Race 12 and $200,000 Mac Diarmida (G2) for 4-year-olds and up in Race 13.

The Rainbow 6 sequence is anchored by the $400,000 Fountain of Youth, the next step for 3-year-olds on the road to the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) April 1. Favored at 7-5 on the morning line is Forte, the juvenile male champion of 2022 entered to make his season debut. Among his foes are Rocket Can, winner of the Feb. 4 Holy Bull (G3) at Gulfstream, and Blazing Sevens, fourth behind Forte in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1).

Other stakes on Saturday’s program are the $200,000 Colonel Liam for 3-year-olds in Race 5, $150,000 The Very One (G3) for fillies and mares 4 and up in Race 6 and $150,000 Canadian Turf (G3) for 4-year-olds and up in Race 8. Race 7 is an optional claiming allowance for 4-year-olds and up sprinting seven furlongs where the 6-5 program favorite is 2022 Curlin Florida Derby (G1) winner White Abarrio, a last-out eighth in the Pegasus World Cup (G1) Jan. 28.

Also on Saturday there will be guarantees of $500,000 in the 50-cent Late Pick 5 (Races 10-14) and $250,000 in the 50-cent Late Pick 4 (Races 11-14).

Saturday’s 1/ST Coast-to-Coast wager will include the Fountain of Youth and the San Felipe (G2), also for 3-year-olds, from Santa Anita Park. Post time for the San Felipe is 5:27 p.m. EST.

A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 jackpot carryover pool is scheduled for Sunday’s program. Should the Rainbow 6 pool go unsolved through Saturday’s card, the gross jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $6 million.

Who’s Hot: Championship Meet leader Irad Ortiz Jr. registered a hat trick Friday with Watch the Music ($5.80) in Race 2, Asknotwhatyoucando ($11.60) in Race 3 and Riveting Spirit ($5.60) in Race 8 … Tyler Gaffalione notched back-to-back wins on Dignified ($11.80) in Race 5 and Run for the Hills ($23.80) in Race 6 … Riveting Spirit and Spirit of Power ($5.60) in Race 1 are both trained by Saffie Joseph Jr.

Rainbow 6 Jackpot Guarantee: $1.6 million