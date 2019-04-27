Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $1.1 Million 2/24/2023

Candy Man Rocket Favored in Gulfstream Park Sprint

Irad Ortiz Jr. Rides 5 Winners on Friday’s Card

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $1.1 million Saturday at Gulfstream Park

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the 18th racing day following a mandatory payout.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 7-12, highlighted by the $125,000 Gulfstream Park Sprint in Race 9.

The six-furlong sprint for older horses assembled a highly talented field of seven runners, including four group or graded-stakes winners. Candy Man Rocket, who has won all three of his career starts at Gulfstream with complete authority, is rated as the 8-5 morning-line favorite. Trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott,, the 5-year-old son of Candy Ride broke his maiden by 9 ¼ lengths at Gulfstream before going on to win the 2021 Sam F. Davis (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs. Candy Man Rocket came off a nine-month layoff to capture a February 2022 optional claiming allowance at Gulfstream by 3 ½ lengths before going to the sidelines again. He returned Jan. 21 to score a front-running 2 ¼-length triumph at Gulfstream.

Lightening Larry, this year’s Chic Lang (G3) winner at Pimlico who captured the Sunshine Sprint last time out; Super Ocho, a multiple Group 2 winner in Chile who led into the stretch before finishing sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1); and Scaramouche, who captured the Gallant Bob (G2) at Parx, are also entered.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr. enjoyed a five-win day at Gulfstream Friday. The reigning Eclipse champion produced a $94.20 Daily Double to begin Friday’s program, scoring aboard Reconnecting ($12.20) in Race 1 and Rose E Holiday ($13) in Race 2 before tallying with Rough Entry ($5.40) in Race 5, Freedom Matters ($4) in Race 8 and Mehlek ($5.60) in Race 9.

Top Gun Tommy ($13) gave trainer Kelly Breen career win No. 996 in Friday’s Race 7, a seven-furlong sprint for $12,500 claimers.