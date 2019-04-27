Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $700,000 3/24/2023

$100,000 Texas Glitter, Melody of Colors Top 12-Race Card

Jockeys Irad Ortiz Jr., Edgard Zayas Register Friday Hat Tricks

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $700,000 for Saturday’s 11-race program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the 13th consecutive racing day following a mandatory payout of $40,357.56 March 5. Multiple tickets with all six winners Friday each returned $78.72.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 spans Races 6-11, kicked off by a second-level optional claiming allowance scheduled for 1 1/16 miles on the grass which attracted a full field of 12 older horses led by D.J. Stable’s narrow 7-2 program favorite Glider, trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse.

The sequence also includes the $100,000 Melody of Colors for 3-year-old fillies sprinting five furlongs on the grass in Race 10. CTR Stables’ Sassy Nature enters the race off a sparkling optional claiming distance March 1 for trainer Jack Sisterson while Just a Care and My Sweet Affair each exit sharp maiden special weight victories – all over the course and distance.

Also on Saturday’s card in Race 4 is the $100,000 Texas Glitter, a five-furlong turf dash for 3-year-olds where Michael Dubb and Michael Caruso’s Dr Oseran chases a third straight victory in his stakes debut. Crispy Cat was Group 2-placed twice in Europe last year, running second by a neck in his North American debut March 10 at Gulfstream.

Who’s Hot: Jockey Edgard Zayas registered a hat trick Friday with Cyclone Ranger ($16.80) in Race 1, Pawky ($9) in Race 3 and Strand of Gold ($7.40) in Race 5. Pawky and Strand of Gold are trained by Championship Meet leader Saffie Joseph Jr. Meet-leading rider Irad Ortiz Jr. also tripled on Raka Raka Cruz ($2.80) in Race 4, Loco Abarrio ($3.80) in Race 7 and Rhymes Like Dimes ($3.80) in Race 9, also trained by Joseph.