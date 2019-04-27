Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $400,000 3/17/2023

Super Chow Heavily Favored in $100,000 Hutcheson

Big Invasion Set for 2023 Debut in $100,000 Silks Run

Stall Applications Due Sunday, O’Connell to be Recognized

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 went unsolved Friday for the eighth racing day following a March 5 mandatory payout, The popular multi-race wager’s gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $400,000 for Saturday’s 12-race program.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 7-12, including the co-featured $100,000 Hutcheson, a six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds, in Race 8 and the $100,000 Silks Run, a five-furlong turf sprint for older horses, in Race 11.

Jorge Delgado-trained Super Chow is slated to seek his sixth victory in eight career starts in the Hutcheson while surely being a popular ‘single’ on Rainbow 6 tickets.

The son of Lord Nelson’s streak of three stakes wins in a row was snapped last time out in the Swale (G3) in which he came up just a half-length short of holding off highly regarded Shug McGaughey-trained General Jim going seven furlongs for the first time.

Christophe Clement-trained Big Invasion, who broke his maiden and captured the Texas Glitter last season, returns to Gulfstream for his 2023 debut in the Silks Run. Laura Cazares-trained Yes I Am Free, who captured the Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint (G3) last time out, will seek to defend his title in the Silks Run.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Stall applications for Gulfstream’s Spring/Summer meet are due Sunday, March 19.

The meet, which will run four days a week, begins Thursday, April 6.

Kathleen O’Connell, who became the winningest female trainer last week in the history of Thoroughbred racing, will be recognized Sunday immediately after the sixth race by 1/ST Racing and the Florida Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association (FTHA).

Who’s Hot: Jose Ortiz won back-to-back aboard Beth’s Dream ($3) in Race 5 and Exact Estimate ($6.80) in Race 6.

Irad Ortiz Jr. had three winners aboard Kalik ($4) in Race 1, Father Delay ($3.40) in Race 4, and Masterofthesenate ($5.40) in Race 8.