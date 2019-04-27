Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000 9/2/2022

Undefeated Lynx Favored for $200,000 FSS Susan’s Girl Awesome Strong Looms Tough in $200,000 FSS Affirmed

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 on Saturday’s FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes card at Gulfstream Park.

First-race post time is set for 12:25 p.m.

The $200,000 Affirmed and the $200,000 Susan’s Girl, the second legs of the series for 2-year-old offspring sired by accredited stallions standing in Florida, will be featured on an 11-race program.

Carlos David-trained Lynx has been installed as the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the seven-furlong Susan’s Girl. The daughter of Brethren overcame early bumping and a wide trip to capture the $100,000 Desert Vixen by 1 ¼ lengths Aug. 6. The undefeated filly, who overcame traffic while graduating at first asking May 19, will clash with seven other 2-year-old fillies in the Susan’s Girl, which is programed as Race 8.

Jorge Delgado-trained Awesome Strong will headline the seven-furlong Affirmed while seeking to follow up on his dominating victory in the Dr. Fager, the six-furlong first leg of the series carded as Race 10. Awesome Strong captured the Aug. 6 Dr. Fager by 4 ¾ lengths two months after debuting with a six-length victory. The son of Awesome Slew is the 5-1 morning-line favorite in an 11-horse field deep in talent.

Both stakes will be included in the Rainbow 6 sequence (Races 6-11). The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for eight racing days following an Aug. 13 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

NOTE: Jockey Emisael Jaramillo returned to riding Friday after missing nearly two months when thrown from his mount on July 8. Jaramillo returned with four mounts including a second-place finish aboard La Rusia in the fifth race. Jaramillo is named on four horses Saturday including Maximo in the FTBOA Affirmed Stakes.