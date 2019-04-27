Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Guaranteed at $700,000 6/3/2022

Lovely Luvy, Sugar Fix Double Up for Ginger Punch

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $700,000 for Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 21 consecutive racing days since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring the $65,000 Ginger Punch in Race 9. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. will be well represented by Lovely Luvy and Sugar Fix in the 7 ½-furlong stakes for fillies and mares that is scheduled for turf but will be run on the Tapeta surface if necessary. Lovely Luvy and Sugar Fix finished 1-2, respectively, in the Lady’s Turf Sprint during the Championship Meet.

Sugar Fix, a daughter of Treasure Beach, is eligible for the $35,000 win-only bonus offered to a winner who is FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes-nominated. Key Biscayne, Hardly Social, Demurely and Tracy Ann’s Legacy are also eligible for bonus.

On Friday’s card, the Joseph-trained Girolamo’s Attack rallied after cutting the corner into the stretch to win the Race 6 feature, a 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up. The 4-5 favorite, who had faced much tougher stakes opposition in recent starts, ran 6 ½-furlongs in 1:16.20 to win by 1 ¼ lengths under Edwin Gonzalez.

Joseph and Gonzalez also teamed for a victory with Knox in Race 2, a five-furlong maiden special weight sprint for 2-year-olds. The Arindel homebred ($13.40) also rallied along the rail after cutting the corner into the stretch to win by 1 ½ lengths. The son of Brethren is nominated to the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes program and is eligible for the tradition-rich series for juveniles sired by accredited Florida stallions that will get underway Aug. 6.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.