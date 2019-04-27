Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $75,000 9/15/2023

Amstrong Back on Preferred Footing in Saturday’s Bear’s Den

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $75,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring the $75,000 Bear’s Den, a mile-and-70-yard stakes for 3-year-olds on Tapeta, in Race 8. Jose D’Angelo-trained Amstrong is rated as the 7-2 morning-line favorite in a well-balanced field of nine sophomores. Amstrong, who has disappointed in recent starts on turf and dirt in New York and Maryland, has returned to Gulfstream, where he is undefeated in two starts on Tapeta, including a going-away triumph in the Not Surprising Stakes. Miguel Vasquez, who is 2-for-2 aboard the son of Tapwrit, has the call. Terri Pompay-trained Smart Striker, who finished second in the Not Surprising, enters the Bear’s Den off an optional claiming allowance victory on turf at Colonial Downs. Ron Spatz-trained Loco Abarrio brings a 9-for-10 in-the-money record into the Bear’s Den.

Scott Acker-trained Rebelde, a popular South Florida campaigner with 13 career wins, will seek to rebound off a second-place finish that stopped a five-race winning streak in Race 9, a mile optional claiming allowance for Florida-breds.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will be kicked off by a seven-furlong maiden special weight race for Florida-bred 2-year-olds. Jorge Delgado-trained Embrace the Dream, a son of Jess’s Dream, is scheduled to debut off a series of strong workouts at Monmouth Park. Bobby Dibona-trained Arrogancy, a son of Maximus Mischief will seek to break through after finishing third and first in his last two starts.

In Race 7, a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight event on Tapeta, Antonio Sano-trained Improptude, who finished third in his debut despite traffic trouble, is rated as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a field of eight 2-year-olds. The winner of that race was highly regarded Grand Mo the First, who came back to win his next start.

The Rainbow 6 has gone unsolved for four racing days following back-to-back jackpot hits.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.