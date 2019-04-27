Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $325,000 8/4/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool will be guaranteed at $325,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the 14th racing day following a mandatory payout.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring a stakes-quality optional claiming allowance in Race 9. Bobby DiBona-trained Big and Classy, the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the seven-furlong event for 3-year-olds and up, is coming off a second-place finish behind Dean Delivers in the Smile Sprint (G3). The son of The Big Beast had won six races in a row prior to his solid Smile Sprint performance.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.