Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000 9/29/2023

Mattingly, Prevent Set to Clash in Saturday’s Hollywood Beach

Multiple-Stakes Winner Choose Joy Highweight in Starfish Bay

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 for Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park. The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for eight racing days following back-to-back jackpot hits.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring the $65,000 Hollywood Beach, a 5 ½-furlong sprint for 2-year-olds on Tapeta carded as Race 9. Joe Orseno-trained Mattingly, a highly promising son of Bucchero, returns to Gulfstream Park, where he graduated impressively in his second start and first race on Tapeta. Mattingly, who debuted with a second-place finish behind multiple-stakes winner No Nay Mets in the $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile on turf May 13, is coming of a runner-up finish in the $125,000 Victoria over Woodbine’s all-weather surface.

Mattingly is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in a seven-horse field that includes Juan Alvarado-trained Prevent, a son of Neolithic who finished second behind highly regarded Grand Mo the First over Gulfstream’s Tapeta last time out. Prevent is rated second at 2-1 on the morning-line. Both Mattingly and Prevent are eligible for the $25,000 FTBOA win bonus available to a registered Florida-bred winner.

Trainer Steve Dwoskin’s Choose Joy, a multiple stakes-winning daughter of Munnings, is scheduled to concede between four and seven pounds to her six rivals in Saturday’s undercard feature, the $60,000 Starship Bay, a 5 ½-furlong Tapeta sprint for fillies and mares carded as Race 8.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.