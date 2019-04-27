Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $150,000 6/23/2023

Super Chow, Swirvin Set to Clash in Saturday’s Carry Back

Royal Palm Juvenile Runner-Up Mattingly Returns Saturday

Trainer Peter Walder 2 Away from 1000-win Milestone

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $150,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park after going unsolved for six racing days following a jackpot hit for $263,655.91 June 4.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, headlined by the $75,000 Carry Back, a seven-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds in Race 8.

Multiple graded stakes-placed Super Chow is scheduled to seek his fourth stakes success in the Carry Back, for which the son of Lord Nelson is the 9-5 morning-line favorite. The Jorge Delgado trainee is slated to make his first start since finishing fifth in the Chick Lang (G3) at Pimlico May 30. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Swirvin, perfect in two career starts, is scheduled to make his stakes debut in the Carry Back.

Earlier on Saturday’s 11-race program, Joe Orseno-trained Mattingly will seek to graduate in Race 3, a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight race for 2-year-olds on Tapeta. The son of Bucchero made a most promising debut at Gulfstream May 13 when he finished second behind No Nay Mets in the $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Stakes, a five-furlong Royal Ascot qualifying stakes on turf.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Note: Trainer Peter Walder closed to within two wins of the 1000-win milestone Friday at Gulfstream Park. The veteran trainer was represented in the winner’s circle by Hollywoodhellraisr, who captured Race 3 by 3 ¼ lengths under Miguel Vasquez.

Walder has three horses entered for Sunday races, one each at Gulfstream, Belmont Park and Monmouth Park.