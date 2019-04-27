Samantha Dobles Saddles 1st Winner at Gulfstream 5/29/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Samantha Dobles celebrated her first success as a trainer after saddling Military Drill for the narrowest of victories in Race 5 on Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

“It’s nice to win. I’ve saddled winners for other people, but it’s more rewarding to win with a horse you do everything with,” the 33-year-old trainer said.

Military Drill ($11.40), who was Dobles’ 11th starter, prevailed in a long photo-finish and had to survive a stewards’ review of a foul claim before becoming the official winner of the five-furlong claiming race on Tapeta.

Dobles grew up in a racing family in the Finger Lakes region of New York, where her mother is an outrider and her father is an exercise rider. Her sister, Elizabeth, has been a successful trainer at Gulfstream Park for the past several years.

“I came down from Finger Lakes and worked as an assistant for my sister,” Samantha Dobles said. “We just have this horse, and we claimed another horse today. We’re just starting out little”