Saez Wins Three Stakes, Gaffalione Wins Two Stakes Including G3 Holy Bull 2/5/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Leading rider Luis Saez won three of Gulfstream Park’s five graded stakes races Saturday afternoon.

Saez won the $100,000 Claiborne Farm Swale (G3) with My Prankster ($4), the $100,000 Forward Gal (G3) with Girl With a Dream ($12.80), and the $100,000 Sweetest Chant (G3) with Opalina.

Gaffalione won two stakes with White Abarrio ($14) in the $250,000 Holy Bull (G3) and Grand Sonata in the $100,000 Kitten’s Joy (G3). Gaffalione was also aboard the 3-year-old debut winner Nitrous Channel, a $650,000 son of Nyquist making his first start for trainer George Weaver and owners R.A. Hill, Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Spedale Family Racing, LLC.

Saturday’s program produced a record total handle on Holy Bull Day of $24,612 million, surpassing the previous mark set last year of $21.870.

Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $400,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool will be guaranteed for $400,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for the five racing days following a mandatory payout on Pegasus World Cup Day.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, kicked off by a full field of well-bred 3-year-old fillies in a six-furlong maiden special weight race. Trainer Chad Brown is scheduled to unveil Juddmonte’s Arrobatic, a homebred daughter of Arrogate in a field that also includes first-time starters by Tapit, Malibu Moon, Constitution, Speightstown and Gunner Run.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

There will also be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $11,803.15.