Russo Enjoying ‘Unprecedented’ Success 3/25/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Frank Russo has enjoyed ‘Unprecedented’ success during the 2021-2022 Championship Meet at Gulfstream Park.

Unprecedented, a 5-year-old gelding with a modest record on turf and dirt, has come alive on Gulfstream Park’s Tapeta course, over which the Russo trainee has won three straight races, including a front-running 1 ½-length triumph in Friday’s Race 8 feature in a track record.

“He loves it. We put him on Tapeta and he’s become a live horse,” Russo said. “I would never have believed it. Open the gate, and he’s gone.”

Phillip DiCosmo’s Unprecedented ($6) broke sharply to quickly open up a clear lead under Edwin Gonzalez and was never threatened thereafter, completing five furlongs in 56.89 seconds to win his third-straight starter allowance on the all-weather surface.

The son of Bayern, who captured a $12,500 claiming race over Gulfstream’s main track in April, had previously registered front-running victories at 5 ½ furlongs Dec. 3 and at five furlongs Feb. 26.

Reconfigure, who fell a nose short of catching Unprecedented in their previous meeting, finished second without threatening Friday.

Russo and Gonzalez also visited the winner’s circle following a victory by Aeronaut ($11.60) in Race 7.

Dubai World Cup Simulcasts Start at 8 a.m.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher-trained Life Is Good and Colonel Liam are scheduled to be prominent players on Saturday’s Dubai World Cup Day program.

Life Is Good, who defeated 2021 Horse of the Year and defending champion Knicks Go by 3 ½ lengths in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 29 at Gulfstream Park, is scheduled to return to action in Saturday’s $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1).

Colonel Liam, who successfully defended his title in the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) Jan. 29, is entered in the $5 million Dubai Turf (G1).

Gulfstream Park-based Drain the Clock, a Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Grade 1 winner based at Gulfstream Park, is among the favorites in the $2 million Golden Shaheen (G1).

Gulfstream Park’s Silks simulcast center will open at 8 a.m. Saturday for patrons interested in watching and wagering on the Dubai World Cup program. Simulcast wagering will begin with Race 2 on the Meydan card at 8:20 a.m. Post time for the $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1) is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $500,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $500,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park after going unsolved Friday for the eighth racing day in a row since the jackpot was hit or a $342,836.75 payoff.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, including the $75,000 Melody of Colors in Race 7 and the $75.000 Texas Glitter in Race 9.

A full field of 12 is entered for the Melody of Colors, a five-furlong turf sprint for 3-year-old fillies in which Todd Pletcher-trained Mystic Eyes is slated to make her 2022 debut. The daughter of Maclean’s Music, who is the 3-1 morning-line favorite, concluded her juvenile campaign with a front-running victory in the Nov. 6 Steward Manor Stakes at Belmont Park. Simon Callaghan-trained Comedic, who closed with a rush to graduate on Tapeta last time out in an off-the-turf maiden race, is set for a return to turf, over which she finished second twice in her first two career starts in Southern California. Rusty Arnold-trained Artos is scheduled to make her first start since finishing fourth in the Queen Mary (G2) at Royal Ascot last June.

The Texas Glitter, a five-furlong turf sprint for 3-year-olds, features a field of seven, including Wesley Ward-trained Lucci, a commanding front-running optional claiming allowance winner in his 2022 debut at five furlongs on turf. Last year, the son of Not This Time, broke his maiden at first asking before finishing fifth, beaten a length, in the Norfolk Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot. Jonathan Thomas-trained High Front, a dazzling debut winner at five furlongs on turf at Gulfstream in January, returns in the Texas Glitter.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Rafael Hernandez notched a double on Friday’s card, scoring aboard Karla Sofia ($10.80) in Race 3 and Lido Key ($7.20) in Race 5. Tyler Gaffalione also doubled, winning with Super Lunar ($7.60) in Race 2 and Champagne Lady ($7.60) in Race 9.