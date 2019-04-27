Running Memories Odds-On for Saturday’s Miami Gardens 10/13/2022

Orseno Trainee Seeks 3rd Handicap Win in a Row on Tapeta

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Donald Dizney LLC’s Running Memories has hardly been inconvenienced by the reconstruction of the turf course at Gulfstream Park during the spring and summer months, having found the Tapeta surface very much to her liking.

The 4-year-old daughter of Bahamian Squall is scheduled to seek her third overnight handicap victory in a row on Gulfstream’s Tapeta in Saturday’s Miami Gardens, a 5 ½-furlong sprint for fillies and mares on the all-weather surface for which she has been assigned highweight of 126 pounds due to her dominance on the ‘other’ infield surface.

Running Memories, who will concede between eight and 14 pounds to her six rivals, is 3-for-4 on Tapeta overall, her only loss coming in a third-place finish in her all-weather debut during the Championship Meet in which she set a pressured pace before weakening late. The Joe Orseno-trained filly subsequently has captured a 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance, the Bay Harbor Islands and the North Miami at five furlongs on Tapeta.

The Orseno trainee, who captured the five-furlong Golden Beach on turf prior to the Bay Harbor Islands, shipped to Lone Star following the Bay Harbor Islands win for a start in the Chicken Fried, a five-furlong turf stakes in which she got away slowly and raced wide before finishing sixth, beaten by only three lengths. She came off a two-month layoff to narrowly capture the Sept. 11 North Miami.

“She’s doing really well. The last race came off a two-month layoff from the Texas race, she’s pretty well ready to run this one,” Orseno said.

Running Memories has been installed as the 4-5 morning-line favorite for the Miami Gardens, in which Jeanne Martin’s Poseidon’s Passion will seek an upset victory after coming up just a neck shy of victory in the North Miami. The Jim Gulick-trained 5-year-old daughter of Poseidon’s Warrior, who captured an optional claiming allowance on Tapeta in her previous start, will carry 118 pounds, eight fewer than Running Memories.

“Going 5 ½ [furlongs] I’m not sure how much that’s going to affect her. Jimmy Gulick’s horse is a pretty nice filly. We just beat her, but I think my filly coming off the Texas race was not quite where she is for this race,” Orseno said. “She kind of needed that one to get her back to where she was.”

Edgar Perez has the return call on Running Memories, while Luca Panici will be back aboard Poseidon’s Passion.

Soto Racing Stable LLC’s Strategy Queen, Past the Wire Racing Inc. and Glenn Fagan’s Trevess, Wendell Yates and Ron Brown’s Sequin Lady, ProRacing Stable LLC’s Nikee Kan and Anne-33 LLC’s Sammy’s Town round out the field.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $50,000

Friday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool at Gulfstream Park will be guaranteed at $50,000, one racing day after a lucky ticketholder hit for a $87,511.52 payoff Sunday. The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for three racing days since the Oct. 1 mandatory payout.

Friday’s sequence will span Races 4-9), kicked off by a well-stocked maiden special weight race for 2-year-old fillies on the main track. Todd Pletcher-trained Bisset, a $525,000 purchase at the 2021 Keeneland September sale, is rated as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a field of 11. The daughter of Quality Road finished second in her debut at Monmouth before finishing off the board in her last start at Saratoga. Saffie Joseph Jr. is scheduled to saddle Imonra, a debuting daughter of Violence who is rated second in the morning line at 3-1 in the six-furlong sprint.

A five-furlong maiden special weight race for fillies and mares on Tapeta follows in Race 6. Candy Arcade, who finished third in her debut over Laurel’s turf course, is scheduled to make her first start for trainer Jorge Delgado, who is striking at a 30-percent first-with-trainer rate. Joe Orseno-trained Laveau, who missed graduating two starts back by a neck, will race with blinkers for the first time.

The Rainbow 6 sequence wraps up in Race 9 with a mile-and-70-yard optional claiming maiden event for Florida-bred fillies and mares on Tapeta. Juan Alvarado-trained Marilyn, a daughter of Eclipse Award-winning Wait a While, will be stretching out after finishing a close second at five-furlongs.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.