Running Memories Back Home for Sunday’s North Miami 9/9/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – When last seen in action at Gulfstream Park Donald R. Dizney LLC’s Running Memories dominated the Bay Harbor Islands Handicap by 3 ¾ lengths over Gulfstream Park’s Tapeta racing surface.

After a disappointing trip out of town, the Joe Orseno-trained 4-year-old filly is scheduled to step back onto the all-weather surface at Gulfstream Sunday in the $55,000 North Miami.

Running Memories is scheduled to carry 125 pounds while sharing co-highweight honors with Miss Auramet in the five-furlong overnight handicap for fillies and mares.

Following back-to-back victories over Miss Auramet on Tapeta and turf, the daughter of Bahamian Squall was shipped to Lone Star Park to run in the July 16 Chicken Fried Stakes, a five-furlong turf sprint in which she finished fifth as the 6-5 favorite after being forced to race five-wide.

“The van ride out there took a little toll on her. It was pretty hot. She handled all of that OK, though. She got over it. Going into the paddock, she was feeling good and touting us like she never did before. I was expecting a big race,” trainer Joe Orseno said. “When she broke, she was in a little bit of a tangle and when she went up to them, a horse came over and took her path away. She doesn’t usually let that happen. She came out of the race with a bit of a foot bruise, and I think that played a major part in her not being at the top of her game in the race.”

Running Memories was sent to the owner’s farm in Ocala for evaluation and returned to Orseno’s barn at Gulfstream.

“She’s had a great breeze over the Tapeta. If she didn’t breeze well, I might have waited, but she’s ready,” Orseno said.

A five-time winner on turf, Running Memories is 2-for-3 on Tapeta.

“She’s turf or Tapeta, for sure. I think she runs equally well on turf as she runs on Tapeta. I do believe she likes this Tapeta a lot,” Orseno said.

Prior to winning on Tapeta in her most recent Gulfstream start, Running Memories defeated Miss Auramet by 1 ¾ lengths in the Golden Beach Handicap on turf, while receiving five pounds from the Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained multiple stakes winner.

“They’re two nice fillies. Eddie’s filly is a quality, quality filly. When she’s on her game she’s very tough, as we are,” Orseno said. “It should be a great rematch.”

Edgar Perez has the call on Running Memories.

David Melin, Leon Ellman and Laurie Plesa’s Miss Auramet followed up her two runner-up finishes behind Running Memories with a sharp 2 ¾-length victory in the Biscayne Park Handicap at five-furlongs on the all-weather surface..

Kevin Krigger has the return call aboard the daughter of Uncaptured, who has amassed earnings of more than $625,000.

Diamond 100 Racing Club LLC and Amy Dunne’s Diamond Wow is scheduled to seek a return to her impressive juvenile form Saturday while receiving nine pounds from the co-highweights. The Patrick Biancone Jr.-trained 3-year-old filly won her first two career starts at Gulfstream before finishing a close second over Keeneland’s turf course in the Jessamine (G2). Sidelined by a minor injury, the daughter of Looking At Lucky has finished fourth in the Feb. 5 Forward Gal (G2) on dirt and sixth in the May 7 Honey Ryder on turf.

Romero Maragh has the call.

Jeanne Martin’s Poseidon’s Passion, an optional claiming allowance winner after finishing second behind Miss Auramet in the Biscayne Park; Carlo D’Amato’s Six Feet Apart, who is scheduled to make his first start for trainer Jose D’Angelo after winning a turf sprint at Woodbine; Arindel’s Quinoa Tifah, Prostar 10 Stables Inc. and The Four Horsemen’s War of Ages, and Anne-33 LLC’s Sammy’s Town round out the field.