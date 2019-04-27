Royally Bred Smokin’ T Back on Turf for Cutler Bay 3/31/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Smokin’ T brings a strong pedigree and some promising performances into Saturday’s $100,000 Cutler Bay Saturday at Gulfstream Park for Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey.

The Cutler Bay, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds on turf, is one of 10 stakes on a 14-race program headlined by the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale at Xalapa. Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano will be aboard Smokin T for the third-straight race as the son of War Front seeks his first stakes win in a field of eight from Post 2.

Smokin’ T is a DATTT Stable homebred out of a multiple graded-stakes-winner Wine Princess, a daughter of 2004 Horse of the Year Ghostzapper out of 2002 Horse of the Year Azeri. DATTT Farm purchased Wine Princess, the daughter of two Hall of Famers, for $3 million as a broodmare prospect in Nov. 2014.

After Smokin’ T broke his maiden on Dec. 5 at Aqueduct in his fourth career start, McGaughey brought him to Florida and opted to try him in the one-mile Jan. 1 Dania Beach, in which he was fifth, beaten two lengths. On Feb 20, he led from gate to wire in a 1 1/16-mile race moved from the turf course to Gulfstream’s new Tapeta surface.

“He came out of the Tapeta race really well,” McGaughey said. “He had a good breeze here Saturday (four furlongs in 50.56 seconds) so we’ll find out more about him.”

McGaughey said he backed off the colt a bit after the Dania Beach and that Smokin’ T has produced a series of good works.

“I’m pleased the way he’s doing,” McGaughey said.

Silverton Hill’s Red Danger, a son of McGaughey-trained Kentucky Derby winner Orb, has had a steady diet of stakes races since breaking his maiden at Saratoga in August. Trained by Brian Lynch, he won the Juvenile Sprint at Kentucky Downs on Sept. 9 and the Pulpit at Gulfstream on Dec. 3 and is the top earner in the field with $461,782. He drew the outside post position.

John Lauriello’s Wicked Fast started his career with Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott and was claimed for $50,000 out of a win in his second start. This winter at Gulfstream Park with trainer Jorge Abreu, he has had two troubled trips as the favorite. He was disqualified from first and placed second for bumping on Feb. 18 and had his chances compromised while finishing third after hitting the rail on March 16.

D.J. Stable’s Irish-bred Mannix will start from the rail under Edwin Gonzalez. The chestnut son of Australia has won one of four starts since being imported last year.

Gooch Go Bragh, a son of Distorted Humor, will be making his first start since breaking his maiden in an optional claimer on March 6. Irad Ortiz Jr. and Gooch Go Bragh will leave from Post 3.

Joel Rosario picks up the mount on Graphic Detail, who drew Post 4. Graphic Detail, trying turf for the first time, was fifth in the Swale (G3) on Feb. 5.

Since being moved to turf this year, Harrell Ventures’ Main Event has broken his maiden and was second by a neck in the Palm Beach on March 5. Main Event and Jose Ortiz will leave from Post 5.

R.T. Racing’s Sousa Summer is a maiden and enters the Cutler Bay after finishing fifth in the Palm Beach. Inoel Beato will ride from Post. 6.