Romans Looking for Elusive Victory in Florida Derby 3/30/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Dale Romans has come close to winning the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa – twice.

In 2006, Romans saddled Sharp Humor to a second-place finish behind eventual Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Barbaro. And in 2011, Romans missed victory by a head when subsequent Preakness (G1) winner Shackleford finished second to Dialed In.

Come Saturday, Romans will saddle Cyclone Mischief. Owned by Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Castleton Lyons, Cyclone Mischief was an impressive allowance winner at Gulfstream Jan. 8 before finishing a disappointing seventh in the Holy Bull (G3). The colt came back in March to finish third behind champion and Florida Derby favorite Forte in the Fountain of Youth (G2).

Romans sat down with Gulfstream host and analyst Samantha Perry to talk about the Cyclone Mischief, those previous Derby races, and to enjoy a cigar in the Gulfstream walking ring.

Video: Click here to view