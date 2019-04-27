Richard Kingscote Set for Gulfstream Debut Wednesday 1/15/2023

British Jockey to Compete During Championship Meet

Musical Romance to Race at Home of Musical Romance

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $400,000



HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – British jockey Richard Kingscote is scheduled to make his Gulfstream Park debut Wednesday.

During Great Britain’s off-season for flat racing, the 36-year-old Kingscote will ride during Gulfstream’s Championship Meet. He has one mount, South Pointe Drive, in Race 5, a mile turf event for $35,000 claimers. The Michael Lerman-trained 8-year-old Quality Road gelding won for a $35,000 claiming tag at 40-1 three starts back.

Kingscote, who hasn’t ridden in the U.S. since his fifth-place finish aboard Dr. Simpson in the 2018 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) at Santa Anita, won the 2022 Epsom Derby (G1) aboard Desert Crown.

Kingscote didn’t grow up in a racing family but attended the British Racing School before beginning his career in 2004. He rode his first Group 1 winner, Brown Panther, in the 2014 Irish St. Leger at the Curragh.

In Wednesday’s opener, a filly with a familiar name – Musica Romance – will make her Gulfstream debut. The Robert Falcone Jr.-trained daughter of Marcel, who was bred in Great Britain, shares a name with the Gulfstream-based 2011 Eclipse Award-winning female sprinter. The Florida-bred daughter of Concorde’s Tune, who was trained by Bill Kaplan, captured the 2011 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1).

Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $400,000

The Rainbow 6 went unsolved at Gulfstream Park Sunday for the eighth racing day in a row following a single-ticket jackpot hit Jan. 5 for $533,783.63.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $400,000.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Multiple tickets with all six winners Sunday returned $1,316.78.

Who’s Hot: Defending champion Luis Saez continues to hit his Championship Meet stride, riding back-to-back winners in Race 3 on Eternal Flame ($21.80) and Race 4 on Solair ($7.20) in Race 5 and adding a third winner, Spicy Ginger ($7.40) in Race 7 … Arindel homebred Tiger ($7.60) cruised to a front-running optional claiming allowance triumph over fellow Florida-breds in Race 7, giving Junior Alvarado his 1,997th career victory.