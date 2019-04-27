Rainbow 6 Solved for 2nd Day in a Row at Gulfstream 9/3/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - The 20-cent Rainbow 6 was solved for the second day in a row at Gulfstream Park Sunday. The popular multi-race wager, which yielded a $102,221 jackpot payoff Saturday after going unsolved for five days following a mandatory payout, paid $20,244.60 Sunday without the benefit of a carryover.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day's pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The winning combination on the single unique tickets with all six winners was 4-5-6-5-6-3 for the sequence that spanned Races 3-8.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew Friday.