Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Yields $28,990 Payoffs 10/7/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool yielded multiple payoffs of $28,990.06 Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 10 racing days following back-to-back jackpot hits before one lucky bettor cashed for a $213,992 jackpot payoff Friday. There was no carryover pool heading into Saturday’s wagering.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 starts anew on Sunday.