Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Yields Multiple $40,357 Payoffs 3/5/2023

*First Race Post Wednesday 12:40 P.M. *

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool yielded multiple payoffs of $40,357.56 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The winning combination was 6-3-1-3-8-4.

Heading into Rainbow 6 wagering Sunday, there was a carryover jackpot pool of $1,369,601, which generated a handle of $5,270,988 on the popular multi-race wagers that spanned Races 6-11.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew on Wednesday.

First-race post time is set for 12:40 p.m.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr. notched back-to-back wins aboard My Sweet Affair ($5.80) in Race 4 and Your Inheritance ($3.40) in Race 5 before scoring aboard Howe Street ($7.80) in Race 10.

Miguel Vasquez rode back-to-back winners in Races 2-3, scoring aboard Hexagon ($10.20) and Bullet On Tap ($6.60), respectively.