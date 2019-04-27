Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Yields Multiple $2,617 Payoffs 6/30/2022

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $50,000 Comebacking Edgard Zayas Doubles Thursday at Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payoff off the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool yielded multiple $2,617 payoffs at Gulfstream Park Thursday.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for seven racing days following a June 11 mandatory payout, producing a jackpot pool of $131,154 going into Thursday’s program. wagering. A total of $1,357,430 was wagered on the Rainbow 6 Thursday, the final day of the fiscal year.

The Rainbow 6 sequence spanned Races 3-8,

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. However, on mandatory-payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew on Friday’s Happy Hour program with a $50,000 gross jackpot pool guarantee. Friday’s first-race post time is set for 2:55 p.m.

Comebacking Edgard Zayas Doubles Thursday at Gulfstream

Comebacking jockey Edgard Zayas rode back-to-back winners on Thursday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

On the sidelines for more than six months following surgery on his left shoulder, the 28-year-old rider returned to action last week.

“I feel way better this week. It’s not where I want to be. It’s only the second week, but I’m feeling way better and comfortable. It’s not like any other injury. The longest I’ve been out was three months. I was out almost seven months,” Zayas said. “I knew it was going to take at least a week to find that rhythm and timing back.”

Zayas guided Sonicus ($6) to a front-running victory in Race 5, a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight sprint, before rallying just off the pace under Boss Lady Kim ($7.80) in Race 6, a 5 ½-furlong claiming race on Tapeta. Both winners are trained by Saffie Joseph Jr.

Zayas has ridden 1932 winners since venturing to South Florida to launch his career in late 2012. He was an Eclipse Award finalist for outstanding apprentice jockey in 2013 after riding more than 200 winners and notching a Grade 1 victory aboard Starship Truffles in the Princess Rooney at Calder. He has ridden more than 200 winners in six of the first nine complete years of his career while winning numerous South Florida riding titles.

Zayas wasn’t the only rider having a good day. Miguel Vasquez rode three winners Thursday. Vasquez won aboard It’s Nora Now ($6) in race 1, Celestial Gaze ($6.20) in Race 3, and ended the afternoon riding Sun Viking ($21.40) to victory in Race 8.