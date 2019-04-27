Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Yields Multiple $11,351 Payoffs 8/19/2023

R Adios Jersey Returns to Winning Form in Sheer Drama

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool yielded multiple $11,351.48 payoffs Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 20 consecutive programs.

There was a Rainbow 6 jackpot pool carryover of $338,577.47 heading into Saturday’s wagering on the six-race sequence that spanned Races 5-10. A total of $1,804,569 was wagered into the Rainbow 6 pool Saturday.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winner, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

War Cross (4) kicked off the sequence with an 18-1 upset victory in Race 5, followed by an impressive debut romp for juvenile Secret Chat (1) at 7-2 in Race 6. Flag Woman (7) pull off a mild upset over even-money favorite Trust Me at 5-2 in Race 7. Volcanic (3) became the first favorite to succeed in the Rainbow 6 sequence in Race 8, scoring at 9-5. The Sheer Drama Stakes went to even-money favorite R Adios Jersey (3) in the Race 9 feature. Macassa (1) closed out the sequence while scoring at 9-1 in Race 10.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew Sunday, when the sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a mile optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares on Tapeta in Race 8. Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Time Passage, who came up less than a length short of victory after being caught up in traffic last time out, is rated as the 9-5 morning-line favorite in a well-balanced field of nine.

Multiple-stakes winner R Adios Jersey returned to winning form Saturday at Gulfstream Park while scoring an utterly dominant front-running victory in the $65,000 Sheer Drama.

In addition to her winner’s share of the base purse, the 5-year-old daughter of Adios Charlie earned a $25,000 FTBOA win-only bonus offered to a Florida Sires Stakes-eligible winner of the seven-furlong stakes for Florida-bred fillies and mares.

Winless in four starts since capturing a seven-furlong Florida-bred stakes at Tampa Bay Downs in December, the Georgina Baxter-trained R Adios Jersey looked like a winner from the very start of Saturday’s feature. The even-money favorite jumped to a clear early lead and was never threatened thereafter, scoring by 6 ½ lengths. She completed seven furlongs in 1:23.28 and gave jockey Edwin Gonzalez his third winning ride of the afternoon while racing without blinkers for the first time.

“She was more like her old self today. I couldn’t be more proud,” said Baxter, who trains R Adios Jersey for Averill Racing LLC, ATM Racing LLC and Jayson Werth. “She has a big heart. Seven furlongs, blinkers off, and Edwin gave her a great ride.”

Charlies Wish finished second, 5 ½ lengths ahead of Race Day Speed.