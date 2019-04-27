Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Set for Sunday’s Gulfstream Card 3/4/2023

Popular Multi-Race Wager Pool Could Grow to $7 Million-Plus

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A 20-Cent Rainbow 6 mandatory payout is set for Sunday’s program at Gulfstream Park, where the jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $6 million or higher.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the 24th consecutive racing day following a mandatory payout, producing a $1,369,601.36 carryover jackpot pool heading into Sunday’s card.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11.

A 1 3/8-mile optional claiming allowance for older fillies and mares kicks off the sequence in Race 6. George Weaver-trained Breaker of Chains, who closed from far back to finish a length behind the winner while returning from a year layoff at a mile last time out; and Todd Pletcher-trained Watch It, a daughter of Tapit who finished a neck back in third and three-quarters of a length ahead of Breaker of Chains last time out; are among the contenders in a field of nine.

A field of nine older fillies and mares has been assembled for Race 7, a seven-furlong $12,500 maiden claiming event. Jonathan Thomas-trained Blazingly is rated as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in her debut. Ralph Nicks-trained Broadway Charm, a daughter of Street Sense, is also regarded highly in the morning line. Kathy Ritvo-trained Valiant Miss, who finished a close second after setting the pace last time out, and Jose D’Angelo-trained Prominencia, who returns to dirt after an even fourth on Tapeta; bring experience into the race.

A full field of older horses will contest Race 8, a 1 1/16-mile $20,000 claiming event on turf that many bettors are likely to identify as a ‘spread’ race.

Kevin Attard-trained Burning Man, the 3-1 morning-line favorite, drops from a starter handicap to the bottom and picks up Jose Ortiz for Race 9, a $10,000 claimer for older horses going 1 1/16 miles on Tapeta. Irad Ortiz Jr. returns aboard Keri Brian-trained Pleasecallmeback, who scored against non-winners of three lifetime last time out. Mike Maker-trained Winning Factor, who drops down while coming off a seven-month layoff, should also get some attention in a very competitive race.

A full field of older horses will clash in an optional claiming allowance going 1 3/8 miles on turf in a very challenging Race 10. Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey will saddle Dripping Gold in search of a long-overdue score following a pair of near misses at Aqueduct at the distance in his two final 2022 starts.

The final Rainbow 6 leg in Race 11, a 1 1/16-mile maiden special weight race for 3-year-old fillies on turf, will offer another challenge to bettors. Trainer Christophe Clement is scheduled to send out two first-time starters – Queen Picasso, a daughter of Kingman,, and Pret a Toucher, a daughter of War Front. Hall of Fame trainer is scheduled to saddle Grandine, a daughter of Curlin, for her debut, as well as Lady Bee, a daughter of English Channel who will make her turf debut after finishing third in her debut in an off-the-turf event. Trainer Chad Brown will unveil Utilization Rate, a French-bred daughter of Le Havre. Graham Motion-trained Sun Bee and Todd Pletcher-trained Soviet Excess are both coming off runner-up finishes.

Fountain of Youth Handle Near Record

Saturday’s total handle on the 14-race Fountain of Youth Day program, highlighted by champion Forte’s victory in the $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2), was $36.166 million, topping last year’s 14-race card of $32.635 million and falling just short of the 2020 record handle of $36.522 million.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who rode Forte to victory, also won aboard Dude N Colorado in the $200,000 Colonel Liam and Race 3 aboard Up to the Mark. Trainer Todd Pletcher, who saddled Forte, won with Dude N Colorado, Up to the Mark, Emmanuel in the Canadian Turf (G3).